STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 83,990 with 38 new fatalities

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent.

Published: 23rd June 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing . (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 13,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,33,44,958, while the active cases rose to 83,990, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting amid rising Covid-19 cases

An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent, according to the ministry India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus India
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp