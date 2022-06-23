STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Australia discuss enhancing defence ties

The ministers reviewed the defence and security pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles in Delhi | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles committed to give fillip to the India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Research and Materiel Cooperation. The group will hold its meeting in Australia this year. This JWG is a crucial mechanism for boosting ties between defence industries.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “The two ministers reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities which have been increasing despite challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and discussed ways to enhance further cooperation.”

The two ministers welcomed the growing diversity and frequency of defence exercises and exchanges between the two countries and “undertook to build upon operational engagements through the India-Australia Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement.”

The ministers reviewed the defence and security pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). In June 2020, India and Australia elevated the bilateral Strategic Partnership concluded in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment towards  implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust, common interests and shared values, of democracy and rule of law, the MoD said.

The ministers reviewed strategic challenges and the regional security situation and reaffirmed their shared objective of an open, free, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. The ministers also discussed further opportunities for industrial cooperation to increase the resilience of supply chains and deliver capabilities to their respective defence forces. Both sides agreed to explore means to grow connections and opportunities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Australia India Covid-19
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp