Man thrashed at river ghat in Ayodhya in apparent case of moral policing

A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat.

Published: 23rd June 2022 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ghats of river Saryu being decked up.

Ghats of river Saryu being decked up. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

AYODHYA (UTTAR PRADESH): A man was thrashed by a group of people in an apparent instance of moral policing when he was bathing with his wife in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral. A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.

The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet. "However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them," the officer said.

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said, "The matter is being probed."

