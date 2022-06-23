STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP speaker dares opponents to prove allegations

Gautam made the announcement just a day after a viral video showed him challenging some villagers to prove the allegations.

Madhya Pradesh State Assembly speaker Girish Gautam being greeted by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and LoP Kamal Nath as former Speaker NP Prajapati (L) looks on, during all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session

Madhya Pradesh State Assembly speaker Girish Gautam greeted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath, during all-party meeting. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Speaker Girish Gautam has challenged his opponents that he will resign from his post and quit politics if allegations of corruption made by some people against his supporters in native Rewa district are proved true.

Gautam made the announcement just a day after a viral video showed him challenging some villagers to prove the allegations. “In front of the temple of Lord Hanuman, I challenge you to prove your allegations are true. If they are found true, this village shouldn’t cast a single vote in the coming district panchayat polls for us or for me in the Vidhan Sabha polls.” Gautam’s son Rahul Gautam is contesting the district panchayat polls. 

