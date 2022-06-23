MP speaker dares opponents to prove allegations

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Speaker Girish Gautam has challenged his opponents that he will resign from his post and quit politics if allegations of corruption made by some people against his supporters in native Rewa district are proved true.

Gautam made the announcement just a day after a viral video showed him challenging some villagers to prove the allegations. “In front of the temple of Lord Hanuman, I challenge you to prove your allegations are true. If they are found true, this village shouldn’t cast a single vote in the coming district panchayat polls for us or for me in the Vidhan Sabha polls.” Gautam’s son Rahul Gautam is contesting the district panchayat polls.