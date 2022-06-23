Netas, bizmen in Punjab receive extortion calls after Moose Wala's murder

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, many Punjab politicians and businessmen have been complaining of getting extortion calls from men claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was behind the singer’s killing. One new name accusing the Bishnoi gang of making extortion calls is former deputy chief minister O P Soni.

Sources said that Soni received a threat call on his personal number. The caller claimed he was a member of the Bishnoi gang and demanded extortion money, failing which the political leader was threatened with dire consequences. Soni registered a case and provided the numbers from which he had received the WhatsApp calls. He has also sought police protection for his whole family.

A few days ago, former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony had also reportedly received an extortion call. He also got calls on WhatsApp and the caller introduced himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang. The police have increased Boney’s security.

Not only politicians, businessmen, and traders have also allegedly received threat calls. A few days back, some traders of Mansa received extortion calls from persons claiming to be linked to Bishnoi. A trader said amounts ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 5 lakh were demanded from them.

Seven people from Jagraon, including a plywood trader, have also lodged complaints with the police that they have received threat calls from a person claiming to be an aide of Goldy Brar, a Canada-based member of the Bishnoi gang. Most of the calls are being made using phone numbers from abroad.

