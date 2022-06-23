STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab: Voting begins for Sangrur bypoll

The bypolls come at a time when the AAP is facing Opposition heat over the law and order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh,Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Voting began Thursday morning for the bypoll to the Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, where the ruling AAP is facing its first test of popularity after its impressive performance in the assembly elections.

Amid tight security, the polling began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said, adding the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26. There are 15,69,240 eligible voters -- 8,30,056 men, 7,39,140 women and 44 from transgender community -- in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. A total of 16 candidates, including three women, are in the fray.

The bypolls come at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing Opposition heat over the law and order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Candidates fielded by the Congress, the BJP and the SAD are hoping to cause an election upset while the AAP is looking to repeat its feat of the 2022 assembly polls in which it won all nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively and also took out a roadshow with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urging voters to elect party candidate Gurmail Singh, party's Sangrur district in-charge.

Mann expressed confidence that "the revolutionary people of Sangrur will once again vote for a common man and the AAP's Gurmail Singh will win the bypoll with a thumping majority".

The Congress, the BJP and the SAD had hit out at the AAP dispensation during the campaigning over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state and also raised the killing of Punjabi singer Moosewala. Apart from law and order, the opposition parties have slammed the AAP government over "unfulfilled promises".

The main opposition Congress has fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy in the bypoll while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon its candidate, who joined the saffron party on June 4.

Kamaldeep Kaur, the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also in the fray.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann resigned as MP after winning Dhuri seat in the February 20 Assembly polls. The CM had won the Sangrur seat in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

Of the remaining 12 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Congress has eight seats, while two each are of the BJP and SAD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Bypoll Punjab SAD
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp