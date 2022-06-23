STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior Punjab-cadre IPS officer Dinkar Gupta appointed as NIA chief

Gupta's batchmate Swagat Das, who is currrently serving in Intelligence Bureau, was appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab-cadre IPS officer Dinkar Gupta

Punjab-cadre IPS officer Dinkar Gupta (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was on Thursday appointed as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror probe agency formed after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

Director General of CRPF Kuldiep Singh was given additional charge of the NIA in May last year after the retirement of Yogesh C Modi. According to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the name of Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer from Punjab, for the top NIA post.

According to the order, Gupta will hold the post of NIA chief till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement or till further orders, whichever comes earlier. Having a Master's degree in police administration, Gupta has held the position of Director General of Punjab Police in 2019 and served at the post for two years and seven months.

He was shifted as Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Board as he had sought permission for a central deputation.

He has also held the post of Director General of Police, Intelligence, Punjab, which involved the direct supervision of Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU).

An experienced and distinguished officer, Gupta earlier had an eight-year stint on central deputation from June 2004 to July 2012 during which he held sensitive assignments including as the head of the Intelligence Bureau unit which looked after the security of VVIPs.

Gupta was decorated with two police gallantry medals in 1992 and 1994. He was also decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by the President and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).

In 1999, Gupta was awarded the British Chevening Gurukul Scholarship by the British Council at London School of Economics, London.

In another order, Swagat Das, an IPS officer of 1987-batch and at present posted as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, a post that had fallen vacant on June 14 last after VSK Kamudi was appointed as Secretary (Security).

According to the order, Das, who is from Chhatisgarh cadre, will continue on the post till the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2024, or any order before that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinkar Gupta IPS officer NIA NIA DG Swagat Das
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp