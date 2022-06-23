Told ED Vipassana is the reason for my endurance, says Rahul Gandhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaking on his marathon questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for the first time, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he could endure the long sittings and remain undeterred because of the strength of the party workers and leaders. However, when asked by the probe team the secret of his patience and endurance, Rahul claimed he gave the credit to Vipassana.

Addressing Congress workers at the party headquarters, Rahul said he was quizzed in a small room measuring about 12x12 feet by three ED officials for about 10-11 hours and gave the replies patiently without moving much, which surprised the interrogating officers.

“Officers would come and go; perhaps they needed to take instructions from seniors. But I didn’t move even after 11 hours of questioning. Then they told me they were tired and asked what was the secret (of my stamina)? I thought I would not tell them the real reason. I told them that I practice Vipassana and while doing it, one has to sit for 6-8 hours hence I am used to it. But the truth is that I was not alone in that room; each Congress worker and leader was with me,” said Gandhi.

In 2015, Rahul’s disappearance on the eve of the budget session had hit the headlines. He had gone to Myanmar to attend a Vipassana course.

Sonia seeks more time to appear before ED

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought more time from the ED to join the investigations in National Herald case, citing post-Covid health complications. The probe agency accepted her request to postpone her date of appearance by a few weeks till her complete recovery from Covid-19 and lung infection. The agency has summoned the 75-year-old Congress leader for questioning on June 23. Congress communications department in-charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted that since Sonia had been strictly advised rest at home, she wrote to the ED seeking postponement of her appearance.