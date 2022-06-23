Tribal woman Murmu as Prez pick to yield poll dividends

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP-led NDA has landed the Opposition in a tight spot over the presidential polls by fielding a tribal woman as its candidate. The choice is bound to fetch an electoral bonanza for the BJP from a thankful tribal population that is 11-crore strong, political analysts feel.

A political analyst told this correspondent: “The BJP will immediately benefit in the five poll-bound states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajashthan and Himachal Pradesh. Look how the tribals of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh gave a rousing reception to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur the day after Droupadi Murmu’s announcement.”

The analyst said this is the second time – the first was the candidature of APJ Abdul Kalam — that the BJP sent a strong message to marginalised communities.R K Verma, senior political researcher and member of Indian Institute of Public Administration, sees the announcement as politically strategic for the BJP. “The status of the country’s indigenous, marginalised tribal community, undoubtedly, stands elevated through Murmu’s candidature. The BJP will get an electoral benefit. It may not be a substantial one, but will be noticeable in electoral politics.”

A senior analyst in the Capital, PKD Nambiar, feels the Opposition is truly in a fix. “Opposing her candidature will be as good as opposing the tribal people and their cultural values along with women empowerment.” Fellow analyst Manish Jha points out that Gujarat’s 15 per cent tribal votes, which decide victory in around 27 assembly seats, may shift from the Opposition this time.“This vote bank is still supposed to be with the Congress party and some regional parties. The BJP can be successful to some extent in making a dent in the 2022 assembly election.”

The Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha, however, did not appear much perturbed by a woman tribal candidate being his rival. Sinha said his contest was not against Droupadi Murmu as such but against the principles of the BJP-led NDA.

Murmu likely to file nomination tomorrow

The BJP has reportedly started making preparations for a grand nomination ceremony of Droupadi Murmu where almost all senior leaders of BJP and CMs of BJP-ruled states and even allies such as Nitish Kumar are likely to be present. PM Narendra Modi will be the first proposer in the nomina-tion paper, the second being JP Nadda. Although the BJP did not officially inform about the nomination date, sources in the party said it will be on June 24.

Rubber stamp Prez will not work: Sinha

The Opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha, who held his first campaign strategy meeting on Wednesday, said a “rubber-stamp president” will not work in the country. “The President’s post is extremely sensitive and I won’t be under pressure from the government,” said Sinha, who will file nomi-nation on June 27. “...This is not ‘me against her’…this is an ideological contest. We should not have a rubber-stamp President,” Sinha said.