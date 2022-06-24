BRICS harps on sovereignty and territorial integrity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, supporting talks between Russia and Ukraine and warning against using Afghan territory to shelter or train terrorists were some of the highlights of the 14th BRICS Summit Declaration issued on Thursday.

The two-day Summit, being hosted by China, saw Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping criticising the West for imposing unilateral sanctions on Moscow, which in turn impacted the world economy at large.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of several Western brands shutting their outlets in Russia, Putin said Russia is in talks with India to set up stores all over the country.

BRICS comprises five of the world’s largest developing countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year’s summit is being held amid border tensions between India and China continuing unresolved and Russia being isolated globally over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.