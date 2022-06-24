STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BRICS harps on sovereignty and territorial integrity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery. 

Published: 24th June 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, supporting talks between Russia and Ukraine and warning against using Afghan territory to shelter or train terrorists were some of the highlights of the 14th BRICS Summit Declaration issued on Thursday. 

The two-day Summit, being hosted by China, saw Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping criticising the West for imposing unilateral sanctions on Moscow, which in turn impacted the world economy at large. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of several Western brands shutting their outlets in Russia, Putin said Russia is in talks with India to set up stores all over the country. 

BRICS comprises five of the world’s largest developing countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year’s summit is being held amid border tensions between India and China continuing unresolved and Russia being isolated globally over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS BRICS summit PM Modi
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp