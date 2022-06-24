STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress appoints Vineet Punia as secretary in-charge of internal communications

The party has rechristened its communications department and appointed Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Vineet Punia

Congress leader Vineet Punia (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday made new appointments in its communications wing, making Vineet Punia AICC secretary in-charge of internal communications and Vaibhav Walia secretary in the department.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved appointments in the new Communications Department naming Punia, Secretary AICC, Incharge of Internal Communications; Vaibhav Walia, Secretary in the Communications Department attached to General Secretary Incharge of Communications; and Amitabh Dubey, Incharge of Research and Monitoring in the Communications Department, according to a party statement.

While Walia was the social media head of the Youth Congress for many years and worked actively in several polls, Punia has been serving as a secretary in the AICC communications department. The party has rechristened its communications department and appointed Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge.

The party has also appointed Pawan Khera as chairman of the media and publicity in the communications department. The Congress on Monday appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department.

She replaced Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson. The Congress during the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' had decided to strengthen its communications wing to help improve its connect with people.

The communications department will have the social media and digital platforms under its ambit, as well as communication wings of the party across all states to ensure better coordination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vineet Punia Congress Congress Communications department Vaibhav Walia Amitabh Dubey
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp