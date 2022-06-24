STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cruiseship case: Special court takes cognisance of NCB's chargesheet, issues summons to accused

The court said that it perused the chargesheet and chemical analysis report of the seized banned substances and since the reports are positive, there is sufficient material to take cognisance.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cordelia Cruises

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NDPS court here on Friday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case. Special judge VV Patil, presiding the case, said that he perused chargesheet and chemical analysis report of the seized banned substances.

The reports are positive and hence, there is sufficient material to take cognisance, he said, directing all the accused to remain present before the court on July 12. The anti-drugs agency had arrested 20 people including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, after raiding the Goa-bound ship in October last year.

The probe agency filed a chargesheet in May against 14 accused only, while giving clean chit to six, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of evidence. Of the 14 accused, two are currently in jail, while the rest are out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDPS NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Crusie drugs case Arbaaz akhtar
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp