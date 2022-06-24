Eminent Odia actor Raimohan Parida found hanging inside house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odia actor Raimohan Parida allegedly died by suicide at his house at Palasuni in the city on Friday. He was 58. Parida's demise has left the Odia film industry and his fans shocked.

Police sources said the actor ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan when his wife Ranjita and two daughters were not in their house. His body has been sent for postmortem and a forensic team visited the spot to investigate the matter.

Parida, a native of Keonjhar district's Udaypur, was known for his villainous roles in cinema, teleserials and jatra. After graduating from Karanjia College, he pursued acting education in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar.

Starting his career as a theatre director, Parida entered the film industry as an actor in 1985 and went on to do over 100 films. His first role as a negative character was in 'Pakakambal Potchhata' film by Prashant Nanda in 1986.

What brought him name and fame was the negative characters that he played opposite veteran actor and his teacher at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Bijay Mohanty.

Films like Sindura Nuhe Khela Ghara, Pathara Khasuchi Bada Deula Ru and Janmadata that Parida did with Mohanty were well appreciated.

He had also acted in several Odia jatras and Bengali films. Members of the entertainment industry mourned his untimely demise.