Fate of Aghadi government will be decided in assembly, says NCP chief

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Breaking his silence over the ongoing rebellion in alliance partner Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the legislative assembly.

Taking an assertive stand, Pawar said the situation might change once the rebels return to the Maharashtra capital. “BJP may be with them there (in Guwahati), but in Vidhan Sabha, BJP leaders will not be there to guide them. Once they come back here, the situation will be different,” Pawar claimed, adding that whether the MVA government has majority or not could be decided only on the floor of the assembly.

Pawar said the rebel MLAs will have to return to Mumbai. “After hearing their stories when they come back, we will come to know the reality because most of them were forcefully taken away. We have heard how two MLAs came back from Surat and Guwahati. It is also true that some MLAs with Shinde are under the scanner of Central agencies. But that may not be the only reason for this rebellion,” the politician said.

Police detain NSUI activists as they protest against rebel Maharashtra

MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati on Thursday | PTI

Pawar had earlier brushed aside the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde as “internal matter” of the Sena.

The seasoned politician said Shinde’s statements clearly indicated that one national party was behind the rebellion. “When the rebel Sena MLAs went to Surat, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil provided them logistical support.

When they reached Guwahati, some BJP leaders were with Shinde and his group. So, it is clear that the BJP is behind it,” he said. Pawar is the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi and is once again at the centre stage of efforts to save the government.

BJP trying to topple Maha govt : Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and wondered why the rebel MLAs were being sent to flood-hit Assam. Shortly after Trinamool supporters demonstrated in front of the hotel in Guwahati, where the rebel Sena MLAs are staying, Mamata said: “Why are you sending the Maharashtra MLAs to Assam? Send them to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them.’’ She alleged democracy was being bulldozed by the BJP. “I want justice for CM Uddhav Thackeray,” she said. ENS