Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta named NIA Director

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has appointed Punjab’s former Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta as the new Director of National Investigation Agency (NIA) while Swagat Das, Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, has been made Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was removed as the DGP after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as chief minister last year and was given the charge of Chairman, Punjab Police Housing Board. Thereafter, he sought permission for central deputation.

The NIA had been functioning without a full-time head for over a year. CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh had been holding additional charge of the anti-terror probe agency formed after the 26/11 Mumbai attack since May last year after the retirement of Y C Modi.

Gupta will hold the post till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement or till further orders, whichever is earlier. He was decorated with two police gallantry medals. He was also awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).