Jayant Sinha says party comes before family

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha is in no dilemma when it comes to deciding who he will vote for in the presidential election. The son of Opposition’s presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha, Jayant Sinha has made it clear that his loyalty towards the party came first and he would discharge his duty as a BJP MP rather than according priority to being a son to his father.

Yashwant Sinha, the unanimous consensus candidate of the Opposition parties, is pitted against NDA presidential pick Droupadi Murmu. Junior Sinha took to social media and cleared the doubt declaring his loyalty to the party’s decision.

“My respected father Yashwant Sinha ji has been declared the Opposition’s joint candidate for President. I am getting a lot of calls of people and media. At this time, I request all of you not to make it a family issue and don’t look at me as a son. I am a BJP worker and MP from Hazaribagh. I am fully aware of my Constitutional duties, as an MP and will fulfill them,” he said.