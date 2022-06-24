STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Diary: Confusion over getting booster vaccine dose

An committee member said it has been resolved that four of the five departments would admit candidates by awarding equal weightage to tests and Plus-2 marks.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Plus-2 score not enough for admission
The admission committee of the science faculty at Jadavpur University has accepted the proposals of four departments—physics, chemistry, mathematics and geography—to screen students for UG courses through admission tests. The move is to ensure that aspirants are not admitted on the strength of inflated Plus-2 marks alone. An committee member said it has been resolved that four of the five departments would admit candidates by awarding equal weightage to tests and Plus-2 marks. The geological sciences department wants to continue with admissions based on Plus-2 board marks.

Shale gas exploration plan gets momentum
The West Bengal government has executed a lease agreement for exploration and mining of shale gas. The lease was signed with Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited (GEECL) on Wednesday. The agreement will enable mining of shale gas in GEECL’s existing coal block in Raniganj area in West Burdwan. It is expected that up to 6.63 TCF shale gas will be excavated GEECL’s Raniganj block. The shale gas mining will bring in an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and will create further ancillary industries and generate thousands of new jobs for the local youth.

Confusion over getting booster vaccine dose
Many people eligible for the Covid vaccine booster dose have not taken the shot because they said they had not received any message from the CoWIN app after completion of nine months from the second dose. A number of them told hospitals that they were not sure about their eligibility for the booster dose. They said the uptick in Covid cases prompted them to check whether it was possible to get the third shot. Recently, the health secretary held a meeting in which its was decided that the authorities would conduct door-to-door visits to find out how many people above 60 have not taken the precautionary dose.

Pranab mondal 
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

