Mookerjee laid down life for integration of J&K with India: Tomar

Published: 24th June 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that had Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee not laid down his life for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, the story would have been entirely different. It was due to Mookerjee’s supreme sacrifice that J&K is an integral part of India today, Tomar said. Mookerjee’s death anniversary was observed on Thursday.

Seeking to layer the party’s campaign in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh with the nationalistic appeal, Tomar  said the BJP was a party with a difference for which the nation comes first. Tomar listed out various welfare schemes, including the party’s promise to facilitate housing for all the homeless by the end of this year.

He said that free LPG gas connections were available to every household under the Ujjwala Yojna. The PM’s road connectivity plan has proved a boon for far-flung areas of the country.  He asserted that the BJP would again come to power in Himachal as the state government led by CM Jai Ram Thakur had accelerated the pace of development.

