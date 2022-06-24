STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murmu to file nomination today, PM Modi, Shah extends wishes

Published: 24th June 2022 09:28 AM

Droupadi Murmu with PM Narendra sModi in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid an appeal by an RSS affiliate to all political parties to unanimously elect Droupadi Murmu as the next President, the NDA’s presidential candidate reached Delhi a day before filing her nomination papers and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah.

After meeting her, PM Modi tweeted that Murmu’s candidature had been appreciated across the country by all sections of society. “Met Droupadi Murmu ji. Her presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding,” he said.

Naidu and Shah also extended their best wishes to Murmu. “The tribal society is feeling very proud with the announcement of her name. I am sure her administrative and public service experience will benefit the country,” Shah tweeted.

Murmu is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday with Modi likely to be the first proposer in her nomination. With the BJD supporting her, Murmu is expected to get elected comfortably to become India’s first tribal woman to become the President.

Earlier, the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in a statement appealed that Murmu’s candidature was “historic” and she should be elected unanimously, showing genuine concern for all-round development of marginalised tribal communities in the country. 

