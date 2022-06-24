Muslim outfit to popularise Agnipath scheme

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid protests against Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, the Association of Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), a prominent Muslim outfit active in the field of education and employment, has appealed Muslim youths to apply to join the military services under the scheme. Moreover, the outfit has urged imams in Kanpur to popularise the Central scheme.

The Kanpur chapter of AMP has urged the imams of mosques in the city to motivate young men in their Friday khutbas (sermons) to take interest in the new scheme. AMP patron Shahid Kamran said that his organisation was promoting the government scheme at every level.

“A special appeal would be made in favour of the scheme in the mosques ahead of Friday prayers,” he added. The AMP office-bearers shared the details of the scheme with the Muslim youth saying that all those who had passed Class 10 and Class 12 could apply in the recruitment scheme the registration for which would start from Friday.