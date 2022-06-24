STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims state unit chief Chandrakant Patil

He, however, admitted that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis visited Delhi on Thursday 'for some work', without divulging any details.

Published: 24th June 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid allegations of BJP's involvement in Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde's revolt against his party that has posed a question mark over the survival of the MVA government, BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday asserted that his party did not play any role in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He, however, admitted that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis visited Delhi on Thursday "for some work", without divulging any details.

Patil's remarks come a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the BJP has played a role in the crisis that has befallen the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Incidentally, rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, while addressing the MLAs in his camp in Guwahati, said in a veiled reference to the BJP that a "national party" has supported his rebellion and assured all help to the rebels.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, his hometown, Patil said, "The BJP has nothing to do with the current internal bickering in Shiv Sena or in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (comprising Sena, NCP and Congress). I had a lunch with Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, and then he left for New Delhi for some work."

"During our discussion, Fadnavis told me that some things are taking place. But had it (any development) been anything important, he would have definitely taken me into confidence," he said.

Patil said the BJP is currently busy in preparations for the 2024 elections.

Shinde is presently camping with 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in a Guwahati hotel.

On Sharad Pawar's statement about BJP playing a role behind Shinde's rebellion, Patil said, "I feel Pawar and Sena's Sanjay Raut exercise their right to freedom of speech excessively. I am not even watching daily news so not aware of what exactly happening in Sena."

When asked about reports that Mumbai-based BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj was in Guwahati with rebel Sena leaders, Patil said, "He has friends in every political party. He might have gone to help someone. I have no idea about his whereabouts."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena BJP NCP Congress
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp