STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO

He will replace Amitabh Kant, who will demit office on June 30. Iyer has been appointed for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the personnel ministry order stated.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Ayog

A view of the Yojana Bhawan, NITI Ayog office (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer, who spearheaded the Swachh Bharat Mission, was on Friday appointed as the CEO of Niti Aayog, according to a government order.

He will replace Amitabh Kant, who will demit office on June 30. Iyer has been appointed for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the personnel ministry order stated. According to the order, Iyer's appointment has been made on the same terms and conditions as were applicable for Kant.

A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer is a well-known sanitation specialist, and best known for spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's flagship scheme the Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.

Outgoing Niti Aayog CEO Kant played a key role in Niti Aayog's policy making, with a focus on digital India, asset monetisation, disinvestment, aspirational districts programme and electric vehicles, among others.

He was appointed as the CEO of the Niti Aayog on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term. Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019. His term was further extended for two years till June 2021, and then another one-year extension was given till June 30 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi NITI Ayog Amitabh Kant Swachh Bharat Mission CEO
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp