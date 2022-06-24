Sena urges Speaker to disqualify 12 rebels

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After failing to bring back the disgruntled MLAs to the state, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray swooped into action and requested the Speaker to disqualify 12 rebel MLAs who “defied the party whip”.

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut said legislative party leader Ajay Chaudhari met Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal and submitted a letter seeking disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Bharat Gogawale, Tanaji Sawant, Yamini Jadhav and Prakash Surve. He said the disqualification process has been started following the legal procedure.

“We initially asked to disqualify 12 rebel MLAs. These MLAs did not attend the party meeting despite two notices. Therefore, we sought their disqualification. We may seek disqualification of other MLAs as well,” Raut said. Earlier in day, party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said if the rebel Sena MLAs did not return, they would face legal action by the party.

The rebels had written to Thackeray stating that they have no complaints against him but the people who were close to him did not allowed them to meet him. They said the Varsha bungalow, official residence of the chief minister, never opened for them. They also alleged that they didn’t receive enough funds for their constituencies.