Tejashwi blames BJP for Maharashtra crisis, says saffron party wants to 'hijack' entire country

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused BJP of trying to cause a vertical split in Shiv Sena, and accused the saffron party of attempting to hijack the entire country.

"BJP wanted to hijack the entire country," quipped Tejashwi when reporters asked him on Maharashtra crisis.

Squarely blaming the BJP for the present political crisis in Maharashtra, RJD leader said, "BJP makes attempts to destabilise governments of other parties. It does not want any anti-BJP government to run comfortably."

"BJP tries to destabilize anti-BJP governments by deploying all strength and tricks. BJP wants to be the only party that would run the governments, it is basically a dictatorship," he remarked while sharpening his attack on BJP.

Earlier, RJD MP Manoj Jha had also attacked BJP for its alleged attempt to topple MVA government in Maharashtra. "BJP is trying to topple the government in Maharashtra from day one. Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were taking oaths at 4 AM. BJP is busy in weakening democracy," Jha alleged.

He further said, "In Maharashtra, there is an elected government. BJP itself will fall in the trap of its own game and people will not forgive you," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde reportedly mustered the support of two-thirds of the party legislators.

On Thursday night, he wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal asserting his appointment as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

Shinde now has the support of 47 MLAs, including 37 from the Sena, while CM Uddhav Thackeray has the support of only 13-17 MLAs, media reports claimed.