Will boycott youth filling forms: Khaps

A section of khap panchayats belonging to Haryana has issued a diktat warning of a social boycott of youth filling Agnipath forms.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Jalandhar

Police detain people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A section of khap panchayats belonging to Haryana has issued a diktat warning of a social boycott of youth filling Agnipath forms. These khaps have also asked the Centre to roll back all cases registered against the anti-Agnipath protestors across the country. 

On the lines of the farmer stir, the khaps warn of a boycott of the ruling BJP-JJP at public events in the state. The khaps had called a panchayat meeting on Wednesday at Sampla town of Rohtak district in which representatives of various khaps from Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh took part. Farmers union leaders mingled with the khaps that claim to represent the Jakhars, Dhaiyas, Phogats, Jakhu, Sawgwan, and Punia communities, mostly belonging to the Jats who usually send in their men to join the Indian Army in large numbers. 

An indefinite sit-in has begun near the Chhotu Ram statue in Sampla in support of the youth protesting against Agnipath.

