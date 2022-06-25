STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2021 Palghar shootout: Three arrested for firing incident that left two seriously injured

On February 14, 2021, shots were fired on Baliram Gupta and Rajkumar Gupta in Moregaon, leaving both of them seriously injured.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Three persons on the run for the last one-and-half years after a shootout in Nalasopara in Palghar district have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

On February 14, 2021, shots were fired on Baliram Gupta and Rajkumar Gupta in Moregaon, leaving both of them seriously injured, after which a case was registered at Tulinj police station, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh said.

"Acting on a tip off, a special action team of the Crime Branch left for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and accused Rajkumar Kushwaha and Dhiraj Yadav were nabbed after a chase between Jaunpur and Varanasi on Thursday," he said.

The third accused, identified as Roshan Mandal, was held from Vasai the next day, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palghar shootout 2021 Palghar firing
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp