2021 Palghar shootout: Three arrested for firing incident that left two seriously injured
On February 14, 2021, shots were fired on Baliram Gupta and Rajkumar Gupta in Moregaon, leaving both of them seriously injured.
PALGHAR: Three persons on the run for the last one-and-half years after a shootout in Nalasopara in Palghar district have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.
On February 14, 2021, shots were fired on Baliram Gupta and Rajkumar Gupta in Moregaon, leaving both of them seriously injured, after which a case was registered at Tulinj police station, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh said.
"Acting on a tip off, a special action team of the Crime Branch left for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and accused Rajkumar Kushwaha and Dhiraj Yadav were nabbed after a chase between Jaunpur and Varanasi on Thursday," he said.
The third accused, identified as Roshan Mandal, was held from Vasai the next day, he said.