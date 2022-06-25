STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
42 days on, Pandit staff stay away from Valley duties

The staff are demanding that all of them be attached with the Relief department and relocated to Jammu for at least three years. They have also sought admission for their children in Jammu schools.  

Published: 25th June 2022

Members of Kashmiri Pandit United Front raise slogans during a protest on the occasion of World Refugee Day, in Jammu recently | file picture

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Pandit employees recruited in government services as per the Prime Minister’s job scheme in Kashmir valley have completed 42 days of continuous absence from work in protest against the targeted killings by militants. They have been protesting since militants shot dead Pandit employee Rahul Bhat. The staff are demanding that all of them be attached with the Relief department and relocated to Jammu for at least three years. They have also sought admission for their children in Jammu schools.  

Sandeep Pandita, one of the protesters, said they completed 42 days of agitation on Friday.  “We are staging protests in transit accommodations at Baramulla, Haal in Pulwama, Vessu in Anantnag and Sheikhpora in Budgam besides Jammu. We have only one demand that all of us should be attached with the Relief department and posted in Jammu,” he said.

Around 5,500 PM package Pandit employees have been staying away from duties since May 12, when Bhat was shot dead by militants inside the Tehsildar’s office at Chadoora in Budgam district. “That incident and the subsequent targeted killings have caused fear among the community. We don’t consider ourselves safe here and we fear to move out,” Sandeep said.

He said their children are also suffering as they have not been to schools since May 12. Reiterating their demand for relocation to Jammu, Sandeep said: “The government has not to relocate the entire community. Only the employees recruited under the PM’s package have to be shifted to Jammu for their safety.”  “Besides, our children should also be provided admission in educational institutions in Jammu,” he said.

The protesters have rejected the government’s decision to shift them to district and tehsil headquarters within the Valley. “Rahul Bhat was killed by militants in Tehsil Office. When he was not safe in such an office, where security men were posted, how could our security be guaranteed,” said another 
Pandit employee Ranjan.

