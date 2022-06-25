Agnipath: RJD puts JD-U in a spot

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar assembly’s ongoing monsoon session is likely to witness a battle of nerves among various parties over the Agnipath scheme as principal Opposition RJD has planned to bring a resolution against it in the House even as the ruling JD-U has been demanding a review of the scheme launched by the BJP-led Centre.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said his party would ensure that the resolution was passed unanimously.

RJD’s plan to bring a resolution against the Agnipath scheme should be seen more as a political ploy to corner the BJP and also put CM Nitish Kumar in a quandary as the JD-U has been consistently demanding a review of it. It would be interesting to see whether the resolution is accepted in the first place and eventually put to vote, remarked an analyst.

Even as the Opposition is united in their demand for the rollback of the scheme, JD-U president and party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh demanded a review of Agnipath scheme, triggering a spat between him and Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Visibly anguished over the attack on the Agnipath scheme by its long-time ally JD-U, Jaiswal retorted by saying the former should suggest what kind of review it wanted. It is yet to see how effectively the BJP and the JD-U counter the Opposition’s attacks on various issues inside the assembly when they have pulled out all the stops to browbeat each other outside the house.