BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges MPs to give up pension

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi on Friday offered to give up his MP pension in protest against the Agnipath scheme that does not entail any disbursement of pension to the armed forces recruits inducted under the new policy.

Varun, who has openly gone against the party line on various issues, took to twitter and questioned continuing the pension entitlement of elected representatives if the ‘Agniveers’ are not entitled to the same. Going a step ahead, he further tweeted: “If the ‘rashtra rakshakas’ don’t have the right to pension, then I am also ready to give up my own pension… “Can’t we MLAs/MPs give up our pension and ensure that Agniveers get pension?”

Earlier also, he had said, “Will Agniveers have a respectable rehabilitation after four years? Unless the voice of last person in society is heard, no law should be made.”