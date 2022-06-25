STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges MPs to give up pension

Earlier also, he had said, “Will Agniveers have a respectable rehabilitation after four years? Unless the voice of last person in society is heard, no law should be made.”

Published: 25th June 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi on Friday offered to give up his MP pension in protest against the Agnipath scheme that does not entail any disbursement of pension to the armed forces recruits inducted under the new policy.

Varun, who has openly gone against the party line on various issues, took to twitter and questioned continuing the pension entitlement of elected representatives if the ‘Agniveers’ are not entitled to the same. Going a step ahead, he further tweeted: “If the ‘rashtra rakshakas’ don’t have the right to pension, then I am also ready to give up my own pension… “Can’t we MLAs/MPs give up our pension and ensure that Agniveers get pension?” 

Earlier also, he had said, “Will Agniveers have a respectable rehabilitation after four years? Unless the voice of last person in society is heard, no law should be made.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Gandhi
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp