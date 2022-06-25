STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BRICS members should provide mutual support in designation of terrorists: PM Narendra Modi

The comments came days after China blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as an international terrorist under the UN sanctions committee.

Published: 25th June 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said at the BRICS virtual summit that member nations should understand security concerns of each other and provide mutual support in the designation of terrorists and that this sensitive issue should not be "politicised", according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The comments came days after China blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as an international terrorist under the UN sanctions committee. In a statement, the MEA provided the details of the prime minister's suggestions and comments at the two-day BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit that concluded on Friday.

"The Prime Minister also noted that as BRICS member we should understand security concerns of each other and provide mutual support in designation of terrorists; this sensitive issue should not be politicised," the MEA said.

After China blocked the proposal to designate Makki, Indian government sources said the decision runs counter to its claim of combating terrorism and signals its "double standards". Makki has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

At the BRICS summit, the prime minister also highlighted India's development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia, and from Pacific to the Caribbean, the MEA said. The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

