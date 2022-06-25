STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress takes Somnath route to fight BJP

The choice of Somnath for the Congress meeting is deliberate. The Lord Shiva temple located in the Gir-Somnath district has been the centre of the Hindu faith.

Published: 25th June 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Congress has sought to intensify its brand of ‘Hindutva’ to get back at the BJP. The opposition party on Friday held an election meeting in the historic city of Somnath and decided to organise a Saurashtra rally in the holy town.  The Friday meeting is set to decide the election strategy of the party in the assembly polls due later this year. 

Somnath emerged on the national political canvas when LK Advani set out with his Rath Yatra from the town in September 1990. The state Congress’ Saurashtra zone meeting will guide the party cadre on key issues. The party will focus on booth management, sources said.

The choice of Somnath for the Congress meeting is deliberate. The Lord Shiva temple located in the Gir-Somnath district has been the centre of the Hindu faith. Before any election rally or any major event, BJP leaders usually visit the temple. 

It is not the first time that Congress has decided to amplify its own version of soft Hindutva. In a meeting of the Gujarat Congress held on May 27, plans were announced to resort to soft Hindutva. “Congress will organize ‘katha’ and ‘aarti’ in urban areas. The party will also organise mass worship of Mahadev in the month of Shravan,” said state Congress chief Jagdish Thakore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindutva Congress BJP Somnath Election Meeting Hindu faith Assembly polls
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp