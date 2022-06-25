STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DGCA stops operations at two flying schools in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat due to safety concerns

The DGCA had on June 26 had said it has audited 30 out of the total 32 flying training organisations (FTOs) in India since March 21.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped operations of two flying training schools in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat due to serious safety concerns, an official statement said on Saturday. "In one case, it has been stopped till such time the runway is suitable for flying operations. During inspection, it was observed that it had loose gravel and uneven surface and was unsafe for flying," said the statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In the second case, it was observed that three aircraft of a flying school had dysfunctional fuel gauge indicators and they were still being operated, it said. "The flying operations at this school (the second case) has been stopped for three weeks. It will be allowed to operate only when things are in order," the regulator noted.

The DGCA said it has stopped "flying operations" at these two schools, which are located in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively, due to the aforementioned "serious safety concerns". The regulator's statement did not mention the names of the two training schools.

The DGCA had on June 26 had said it has audited 30 out of the total 32 flying training organisations (FTOs) in India since March 21 and found them violating multiple safety regulations.

The regulator had found in the audit that "the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements - runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard".

The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, the audit had found. "Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the audit had stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Flying school Flying school closed
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp