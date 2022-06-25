STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get valid pollution under control certificate or face action: Delhi govt to vehicle owners

In a public notice, the Transport department said it will issue challans to those vehicles whose PUCC has expired.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday asked vehicle owners to obtain valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) to avoid penal actions, including disqualification of their driving licence for three months, in a move to control pollution in the national capital.

In a public notice, the Transport department said it will issue challans to those vehicles whose PUCC has expired. The challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which states that failure to possess PUCC may lead to imprisonment up to three months or fine up to Rs 10000 or both.

"They will also be disqualified to hold their licence for three months," it read. The notice said that all those registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration should get their vehicles checked and obtain a valid PUCC to avoid fine.

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February, officials had said.

Vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk and such essential commodities will, however, be allowed, they said.

On June 15, the Delhi government had written to its neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, urging them to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1 in order to help control air pollution in the city.

TAGS
Delhi Pollution Pollution under control certificate
