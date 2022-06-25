Guwahati Diary: Ambubachi Mela returns after 2 years

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Ambubachi Mela returns after 2 years

The Ambubachi Mela returned to the historic Kamakhya temple in Guwahati after a gap of two years. It will go on till June 26. The authorities have enforced certain restrictions given the ongoing flood situation in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. Lodging in close proximity to the temple and unauthorised food distribution services are not allowed. In the last two years during Ambubachi, only religious rituals were performed. Usually, lakhs of devotees from all over the country throng the temple during the mela. The temple was reconstructed in 1565 during the reign of Nara Narayan of the Koch dynasty.

NGO grieves death of dog squad member

Conservation organisation Aaranyak lost a precious member of its elite anti-poaching K9 dog squad, Babli, a well-trained female Belgian Malinois. Babli was a prized frontline staff of the Aaranyak, deployed in the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve since August 11, 2018. During her association with K9 since 2014, Babli had been instrumental in augmenting anti-poaching measures in the park which boasts of a treasure trove of one-horned rhinos. “We, all in the Aaranyak family, are deeply saddened by the loss of Babli. She breathed her last due to illness,” said Aaranyak’s chief executive officer Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar.

OIL’s skills institute coming up in city

The Oil India Limited (OIL) will set up an office-cum-skills development institute in Guwahati. The state government has allotted land to the oil major through a long-term lease. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone and unveiled a plaque in the presence of Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli. The OIL said the process for the setting up of infrastructure started in right earnest. The OIL has its pipeline headquarters in Guwahati. The upcoming skills institute is expected to provide ample opportunities to the local youth to develop skills in various trades.

