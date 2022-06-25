Love knows no boundaries, but...Young woman from MP held while on her way to meet Pakistani lover

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A cross-border love story that started on social media, a 24-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who reached Attari border and allegedly tried to cross into Pakistan to meet her lover was detained at the border and handed over to Punjab Police, which today handed her over to Madhya Pradesh Police.

Police sources said that Fiza Khan (24) a school teacher in a private school went missing from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh on June 14. She had communicaions with a Pakistani man named Dilshad on social media and thus fell in love with him and decided to marry him. She got her passport made from Rewa and got a Pakistan visa for 30 days. As she could not be traced her family lodged a complaint in Kotawali Polie station in Rewa. The family members got some calls from some Pakistani numbers.

Sources said that she reached Attari border on Thursday but was arrested by Punjab Police as she was stopped at the immigration by the authorities on June 23 as a lookout notice was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Police. She was handed over to the Punjab Police who kept her at Nari Niketan at Amritsar and today she was produced in the court on and later handed over to a team of Madhya Pradesh police along with the family members who came to take her back.

These type of incidents of cross-border love has been happening as in January this year a 25-year-old married woman from Rajasthan reached Amritsar allegedly to cross over to Pakistan to meet her lover from Pakistan. She did not have any valid visa or documents she was arrested and sent back.