STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra crisis: Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal gives 1st jolt to rebels

The Shiv Sena has demanded the disqualification of 12 party MLAs for defying the party whip. The party is likely to propose disqualification of more rebel legislators.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with 42 other MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with 42 other MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo| Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a major setback to the rebel Shiv Sena camp led by Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra assembly deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday approved the appointment of Uddhav loyalist Ajay Chaudhari as the legislature party leader of Shiv Sena. Another MLA Sunil Prabhu will be the chief whip.

The rebel camp had written to the deputy Speaker requesting him to appoint Eknath Shinde as the legislature party leader. It had proposed Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale as chief party whip. However, Zirwal turned down these proposals.

In the absence of the Speaker, the deputy Speaker has been appointed as acting Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. On Friday, two pro-BJP independent MLAs — Mahesh Badali and Vinod Agarwal — wrote to the deputy speaker asserting that he could not disqualify the rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs because there was a no-confidence motion against him. Badali said they cited several Supreme Court judgments in support of their argument.

The Shiv Sena has demanded the disqualification of 12 party MLAs for defying the party whip. The party is likely to propose disqualification of more rebel legislators. In a related development, Shiv Sena workers on Friday vandalised a board outside the office of party MLA Mangesh Kudalkar who is part of the group of rebel legislators.

Kudalkar represents the Kurla constituency in the city. He is camping in Guwahati along with Shinde and other MLAs. A group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar’s office in Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph.  Before they could attack the office, police on the spot intervened. Mumbai Police have stepped up security at several locations including Shiv Sena shakhas (local offices).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Maharashtra crisis
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp