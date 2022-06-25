STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA's office in Pune; say every 'traitor' will be targeted

"The ransacking of Sawant's office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days," he said.

Published: 25th June 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena workers take part in a protest rally against rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently in Guwahati as part of the Eknath Shinde camp.

A group of Sena workers barged into the office of Bhairavnath Sugar Works, which belongs to Sawant, and damaged the office located in Katraj area in the morning, party corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said.

"The ransacking of Sawant's office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days," he said. Sawant represents Paranda assembly constituency in Osmanabad district.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

