Maritime bonding: Indian Navy conducts coordinated patrol with Indonesia, pays port visit to Vietnam

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen its maritime relations with the South East Asian nations, while on the one side India conducted Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with the Indonesian Navy on Friday, its other warships reached Vietnam.

“The 38th India-Indonesia (Ind-Indo) CORPAT will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship with Indonesian Navy/ TNI AL,” said a statement.

Adding further, the Navy said, “Under the broad ambit of this strong maritime relationship, the two navies have been carrying out CORPATs along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) every year since 2002, with the aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping and international trade.”

The 38th edition of IND-INDO CORPAT between the Indian Navy and Indonesian Navy was conducted from 13-24 June, 22. Indian Naval Ship INS Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with a Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, participated in the CORPAT whilst the Indonesian Navy was being represented by KRI Cut Nyak Dien, a Kapitan Pattimura (PARCHIM I) class Corvette.

Maritime interaction between India and Indonesia has expanded substantially with frequent port visits, participation in bilateral/ multilateral exercises and training exchanges.

The opening ceremony was conducted on 14 June, 22 under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The Indonesian warship during its three-day port call at Port Blair, participated in multiple activities including professional discussions, pre-sail conference and various sports fixtures.

The CORPAT has helped both navies to better understand each other’s operating procedures and enhance interoperability whilst facilitating institutional measures for preventing/ suppressing Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy in the region.

The sea phase for the 38th edition of CORPAT was undertaken from 20 – 21 Jun 22 along the IMBL in Andaman Sea, whilst the closing ceremony was held at Sabang, Indonesia on 23 June 22.

On Friday, as part of their deployment to South East Asia, “INS Sahyadri and INS Kamorta under the Command of RAdm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, are on a visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 24-26 Jun 22.” the Indian Navy said.

This visit “seeks to bolster maritime co-operation and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two navies that would contribute towards security and stability in the region.” The visit also coincides with celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, and

INS Sahyadri is an indigenously designed and built 6000-ton multi-role stealth frigate and INS Kamorta is an indigenously built ASW corvette.

During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City, a wide range of interactions including professional exchanges and sports fixtures are scheduled between the two navies.