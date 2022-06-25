MP plans child rights affidavit for civic netas 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In perhaps a first in the country, the Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights is working on making the winners of upcoming local body polls accountable for the protection of child rights.

The Commission through its member Brijesh Chouhan has written to all 52 district collectors in the state, recommending them to make the winners of the local body polls sign affidavits, pledging to protect the rights of children in their civic bodies.

“It’s recommended that the newly elected members spanning from gram panchayat to urban wards be made to sign the child rights protection affidavit at the time when the election victory certificates are issued to them,” Chouhan wrote to the district collectors in the letters.

He has also sent copies of the child rights protection affidavit to be signed by the newly elected public representatives. The local body polls are being held in the state in five phases, starting on Saturday. While the rural polls are being held in three phases, the urban polls will be held in two phases next month.