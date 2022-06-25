STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP poll candidate assaults boy for tearing poster; report sought

The boy, a Class VII student, was allegedly assaulted with iron rod by neighbour Man Pyare Prajapati, over tearing of the panchayat poll poster pasted on latter’s door.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Chhatarpur district police into the alleged assault of a boy by a panchayat poll candidate over the tearing of a poll poster.

According to the Commission’s member Brijesh Chouhan, the Chhatarpur police superintendent has been asked by the panel to submit a report in the matter pertaining to the alleged brutal assault of the 12-year-old boy by a poll candidate.

The alleged incident happened in Puchhi village under the Civil Lines police station area recently. The boy, a Class VII student, was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by neighbour Man Pyare Prajapati, over tearing of the panchayat poll poster pasted on the latter’s door.

“Prajapati is contesting the upcoming panchayat polls and he was angered over the boy tearing the poster,” Chouhan told this newspaper. Not caring for the family’s request to forgive the boy, 50-year-old Prajapati brutally beat the minor with a rod, causing injuries on various parts of the body.

 “The minor was locked in a room by Prajapati and then assaulted brutally. The boy’s relatives later managed to rescue him with help of others. This is a serious matter, which must be dealt with sternly by local authorities and police. We’ve sought a report from the Chhatarpur SP within seven days,” Chouhan said.

Locked in room

The minor boy was locked in a room by neighbour Prajapati and then assaulted brutally. The boy’s relatives later managed to rescue him with help of others. Taking cognizance of the incident, the MP child rights commission has sought a report from the Chhatarpur police superintendent within seven days.

