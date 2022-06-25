National Commission for Women to bring out SOP on rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked girls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As each state has its own rules and laws on rescue and rehabilitation of a trafficked women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) plans to come out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) to stop human trafficking in the country.

The SOP will guide not only the police, women welfare agencies, but NGOs too in prevention, rescue and their rehabilitation also. In this regard, the NCW will be holding various workshops with stakeholders, including with different state police, to bring out a SOP which could be implemented throughout the country.

The AHTUs, which was launched in 2007 by drawing personnel from the police and other related departments, with the funding by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is an integrated task force. Speaking at a seminar on anti-human trafficking awareness, NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that their "focus is on prevention of trafficking" of girls and women.

She said that NCW has set up its own Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) with the aim to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of Anti-Trafficking Units and to increase responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

Sharma said they will seek help from all stakeholders to come out with a SOP, which will become a guiding principle in rescue and rehabilitation of women. According to government data, 696 AHTUs have been established in various states and union territories in the country till 2020.

National Resource Centre of Human Trafficking, Raksha Shakti University, Ahmedabad advisor and expert resource faculty Dr. PM Nair said that there should be a single window for grievance redressals.

He stressed the need for a joint training of not only police, judiciary, prosecution department, but NGOs and other welfare agencies, including District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) also to create a synergy between them.

Nair said that Anti-Human Trafficking Cell should be set-up in colleges as there is a need for a youth movement against human trafficking. He said these clubs - opened in many colleges in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu - will not only help in prevention, but will also address demand.

The former police officer, who is an international expert on human trafficking, said that the constitution of AHT Club in a colleges will create awareness among the youth, and will empower adolescents to understand exploitation of all kinds, including online.

If men stop 'demand', there will be no trafficking for sexual exploitation, he added.