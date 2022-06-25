No role in current political crisis: Maha BJP chief

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid allegations of BJP’s involvement in Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s revolt against his party that has posed a question mark over the survival of the MVA government, BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday asserted that his party did not play any role in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He, however, admitted that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis visited Delhi on Thursday “for some work”, without divulging any details. Patil’s remarks come a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the BJP has played a role in the crisis that has befallen the MVA government. Incidentally, Shinde, while addressing the MLAs in Guwahati, said in a veiled reference to the BJP that a “national party” has supported him and assured him all help.