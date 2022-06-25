STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Objection to new meat shop licenses  in Gurugram

The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has demanded quashing of these licenses owing to the presence of Sheetla Mata shrine in the city.

Published: 25th June 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational image (File photo| EPS)

Image for representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  In the build-up of a new controversy, the decision of Gurugram Municipal Corporation (GMC) to allot fresh 126 licenses for meat sale in the millennium city has demanded ire of an extremist Hindu outfit. The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has demanded to quash of these licenses owing to the presence of Sheetla Mata shrine in the city.

The meat sale has been a bone of contention from time to time in Gurugram for the last four years.
There are around 119 licensed meat shops and more than 1,500 unregistered shops in the city. Fresh licenses have not been issued for years.

Sources said the decision of the GMC’s decision to allot fresh licenses for meat sale might hit a roadblock as the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the city magistrate stating that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in October 2017 promised that no fresh meat sale licenses will be issued in respect of Sheetla Mata Temple.

“We want these applications which have been processed should be cancelled as objections have been invited by the GMC till June 28. In addition, all current meat shops should be moved out of 10 kilometres perimeter of Sheetla Mata temple. Besides, all existing illegal meat shops should be closed.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurugram Municipal Corporation Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Sheetla Mata Sheetla Mata Temple Manohar Lal Khattar Meat Shop licenses
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp