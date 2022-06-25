Objection to new meat shop licenses  in Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the build-up of a new controversy, the decision of Gurugram Municipal Corporation (GMC) to allot fresh 126 licenses for meat sale in the millennium city has demanded ire of an extremist Hindu outfit. The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has demanded to quash of these licenses owing to the presence of Sheetla Mata shrine in the city.

The meat sale has been a bone of contention from time to time in Gurugram for the last four years.

There are around 119 licensed meat shops and more than 1,500 unregistered shops in the city. Fresh licenses have not been issued for years.

Sources said the decision of the GMC’s decision to allot fresh licenses for meat sale might hit a roadblock as the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the city magistrate stating that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in October 2017 promised that no fresh meat sale licenses will be issued in respect of Sheetla Mata Temple.

“We want these applications which have been processed should be cancelled as objections have been invited by the GMC till June 28. In addition, all current meat shops should be moved out of 10 kilometres perimeter of Sheetla Mata temple. Besides, all existing illegal meat shops should be closed.’’