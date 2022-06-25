STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patna-Guwahati SpiceJet aircraft develops technical snag before take-off, cancelled

Onboard the flight were senior JD (U) minister Ashok Choudhary, a host of other politicians, passengers, and crew members.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A Patna to Guwahati SpiceJet flight developed a technical snag before take-off from Jai Prakash Narain International Airport on Saturday and was subsequently cancelled.

Airport authorities said all passengers boarded flight SC 3724 but the flight was cancelled when a technical snag was detected. Sources claimed that the AC system of the plane developed a snag and the flight was stopped from taking off in an emergency situation.

Besides Choudhary, senior JD (U) leader Arvind Singh aka Chhotu Singh, former MLA Bunty Choudhary and Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathod were aboard the plane at the time. Choudhary and other leaders were heading for Guwahati to perform worship at Kamakhya Mandir.

Arvind Singh said that all passengers were deboarded at 3.25 p.m. after the flight was cancelled. Around 100 fliers were on board the flight. 

“Thank God, the technical snag was detected before the flight was about to take off from the runway,” said a visibly relieved couple at the airport.

On June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at local Jai Prakash Narain International Airport after the plane caught fire mid-air as the aircraft. Altogether 185 passengers and crew members were aboard the flight at that time. It was suspected that the plane caught fire following a bird hit.

