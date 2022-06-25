STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rebel Maharashtra ministers to lose their posts 'in 24 hours': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Ministers like Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Shambhuraj Desai, Abdul Sattar and Bachchu Kadu are among the ministers in the rebel camp.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that the rebel Maharashtra ministers in the Eknath Shinde camp will lose their posts "in 24 hours". Earlier in the day, the party's national executive authorised Sena president and state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs led by Shinde, a senior cabinet minister.

Talking to a Marathi news channel in the evening, Raut said "the process of their removal is on". "Ministers like Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre were considered to be loyal Shiv Sena workers who were made cabinet ministers by Uddhav Thackeray....the party has given them enough. They have taken the wrong path and will lose their posts in 24 hours," he said.

Other ministers in the rebel camp are Shambhuraj Desai, Abdul Sattar and Bachchu Kadu. Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party which is part of the Sena-led ruling alliance. Raut also claimed that when the Sena had an alliance with the BJP and had asked that the post of chief minister be rotated between the two parties, Thackeray had Shinde in mind for the top post.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

The two allies fell out over the sharing of the CM's post after the 2019 elections, following which the Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP. Raut, meanwhile, also said that half of the rebels have nothing to do with Hindutva as they claim, but they are facing Enforcement Directorate's probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Rebel Maharashtra ministers Gulabrao Patil Dada Bhuse Sandipan Bhumre Maharashtra crisis Maharashtra rebel ministers
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp