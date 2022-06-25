STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tears rolling down cheeks of Statue of Liberty: P Chidambaram on US SC's abortion ruling

He also asserted that constitutional rights are not given by the court, they are birthrights, and the court cannot take away a right that it has not given.

Published: 25th June 2022 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday criticised the US Supreme Court's ruling that ended the right to abortion, saying when a nation is hopelessly divided, non-elected judges can impose their prejudiced opinions on the people and get away.

He also asserted that constitutional rights are not given by the court, they are birthrights, and the court cannot take away a right that it has not given. His remarks came after the US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion in a ruling that ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place in America for nearly 50 years.

The conservative-dominated US court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe vs Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion, saying that individual states can now permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

"If you look hard, you will find tears rolling down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty. Today is a sad and deeply disappointing day for liberty, equality, privacy and dignity -- especially of women," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

"Can you imagine a woman bearing until full term and giving birth to an unwanted child; a child of a rapist; a child sowed by incest; a child which the mother cannot afford to bring into this world or cannot afford to feed or raise; and a child that may not get any love at all," he said.

When a nation is hopelessly divided, non-elected judges can impose their prejudiced opinions on the people and get away, Chidambaram asserted. "Constitutional rights are not 'given' by the Court, they are birthrights. The Court cannot 'take away' a right that it has not given," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram US Supreme Court US abortion verdict Roe vs Wade abortion rights
India Matters
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled officers of Gujarat govt need to be in dock for making false revelations on 2002 riots: SC
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| ANI)
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Women seen observing the 'ghunghat' (covering of head) tradition. (File Photo | AP)
Gujarat minister urges woman sarpanch to unveil herself, asks villagers to shun 'ghunghat' tradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp