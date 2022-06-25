STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trinamool Congress to protest at CBI office demanding Suvendu Adhikari's arrest in Saradha scam

An eight-member delegation, led by state Education minister Bratya Basu, will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday seeking action against Adhikari.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stepping up its demand to arrest Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged involvement in Saradha ponzi scam and his interrogation by central agencies, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday said its youth wing will stage protests before the CBI office here and in some places of Purba Medinipur district.

An eight-member delegation, led by state Education minister Bratya Basu, will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday seeking action against Adhikari, a BJP leader, for his "involvement in corrupt activities", the party said in a statement.

"Our youth and student wings will stage protests at CGO Complex Salt Lake, housing the CBI office, and at Haldia and Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district demanding Suvendu Adhikari be put behind bars in connection with his involvement in Saradha chit fund scandal and various other corrupt activities," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in the statement.

Adhikari who belongs to Purba Medinipur district represents Nandigram constituency in the Assembly. Newly elected TMC MLA Babul Supriyo, state youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh, TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya will lead the agitation in CGO complex.

At Haldia, TMC leaders Manas Bhunia and Rajib Banerjee will lead the protests. Adhikari had switched over to the BJP from the TMC before the 2021 assembly polls.

Holding out a letter, purportedly written by main accused Sudipto Sen to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, during a press meet on Friday, said that Adhikari's name had been mentioned among those who received financial favours from Saradha Group.

"The letter was sent to the hon'ble court earlier this month; we got the copy very recently. It lays bare the very fact that Suvendu Adhikari had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Saradha scam, despite not being associated with its various ventures in any way. The CBI should take cognisance of this letter. We wonder why it is not doing so," Ghosh, also an accused in the case, added.

Later, speaking to reporters Adhikari said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was "yet to accept her defeat in Nandigram seat" during the 2021 Assembly polls and therefore "orchestrating all these childish moves. I am not giving any importance to the TMC game plan against me".

