Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 92,576

Published: 26th June 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Swab sample collection for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,89,973, while the active cases rose to 92,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,72,398 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 23 fresh cases of sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 detected in Maharashtra

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 25 new fatalities include 10 from Kerala, six from Delhi, four from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

