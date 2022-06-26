STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two Congress leaders booked for extortion, intimidation on hotelier's complaint

Hotelier Subhash Rao had filed a complaint in April that Rajendra Singh Arora and Diwakar Bharti had extorted money from him claiming the parking space at his facility was illegal.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DURG: Two Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh's Durg district have been booked on the orders of the High Court for allegedly extorting money from a hotelier, a police official said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against Bhilai Municipal Corporation corporators Rajendra Singh Arora and Diwakar Bharti for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences, said Supela station house officer Durgesh Sharma.

Hotelier Subhash Rao had filed a complaint in April that Arora and Bharti had extorted money from him claiming the parking space at his facility was illegal and had threatened to file a PIL on the issue, an official said.

"As per the complainant, he put Rs 1 lakh in the donation box of a temple in Bhilai on March 27 as instructed by the duo.

They then demanded Rs 5 lakh after which he approached police," the official added.

"Accusing police of not taking action, Rao approached the HC on May 18 and on June 20 the court ordered that an FIR be filed.

A case was registered against Arora and Bharti on Saturday and probe has begun," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Bhilai Municipal Corporation Rajendra Singh Arora Diwakar Bharti Extortion
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp