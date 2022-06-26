STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress worker stabbed, party’s state chief attacked after bypoll results in Tripura

State Congress chief Birajit Sinha told this newspaper he was attacked with a large piece of brick right in front of policemen. 

Published: 26th June 2022 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Damaged vehicles after alleged violence on the result day of Tripura by-elections, outside Tripura Pradesh Congress office, in Agartala. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out in Tripura on Sunday after the results of by-elections were declared.

State Congress chief Birajit Sinha was among a dozen party workers who were injured, allegedly in attacks carried out by BJP workers.

Sinha sustained head injuries. Another Congress worker was stabbed. He was admitted to a hospital.

Sinha told this newspaper he was attacked with a large piece of brick right in front of policemen. A police station is adjacent to the Congress’ state head office, he said.

“I went to our party office (in Agartala) in my car and saw BJP workers pelting stones and damaging vehicles, mostly bikes. When I came out of my car, they started pelting stones at me. Soon, a large piece of a brick hit me on the left of my head,” Sinha said.

He said after a few stitches on his skull at the hospital, he went home. He alleged BJP workers had also raided the Congress office at Belonia in South Tripura district and torched the furniture with petrol. The block president was injured, he alleged.

Further, he alleged the BJP workers had set fire to the Congress’ Khowai office in Khowai district.

The BJP also alleged that 13 of its workers were injured in separate attacks unleashed by the Congress workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura bypoll Tripura byelection
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp