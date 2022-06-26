Congress worker stabbed, party’s state chief attacked after bypoll results in Tripura

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out in Tripura on Sunday after the results of by-elections were declared.

State Congress chief Birajit Sinha was among a dozen party workers who were injured, allegedly in attacks carried out by BJP workers.

Sinha sustained head injuries. Another Congress worker was stabbed. He was admitted to a hospital.

Sinha told this newspaper he was attacked with a large piece of brick right in front of policemen. A police station is adjacent to the Congress’ state head office, he said.

“I went to our party office (in Agartala) in my car and saw BJP workers pelting stones and damaging vehicles, mostly bikes. When I came out of my car, they started pelting stones at me. Soon, a large piece of a brick hit me on the left of my head,” Sinha said.

He said after a few stitches on his skull at the hospital, he went home. He alleged BJP workers had also raided the Congress office at Belonia in South Tripura district and torched the furniture with petrol. The block president was injured, he alleged.

Further, he alleged the BJP workers had set fire to the Congress’ Khowai office in Khowai district.

The BJP also alleged that 13 of its workers were injured in separate attacks unleashed by the Congress workers.